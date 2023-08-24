This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawyers for Minnehaha County and Moody County argued Thursday that the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission shouldn’t overrule their counties’ pipeline zoning ordinances.

Navigator wants the state commission to pre-empt the local regulations, which the company’s Monica Howard said Thursday would keep it from building a multi-state carbon-dioxide pipeline through five South Dakota counties.

But Minnehaha County’s Alex Hagen and Moody County’s Paul Lewis poked holes in her claim.

Howard, the company’s environmental and regulatory vice president, admitted that Navigator hadn’t yet submitted an application to Minnehaha County. She said Navigator was waiting for the conclusion of the state proceeding.

Howard also acknowledged that the pipeline could be built if the company took a route west of Sioux Falls, rather than the company’s proposed path between Brandon and Valley Springs on Minnehaha County’s east side.

In her pre-filed testimony, Howard was asked, “Can Navigator comply with the setback distances in the Moody County Zoning Ordinance?” She answered, “No. Based on a 1,500-foot separation distance, Navigator’s current route would violate the proposed ordinance. Navigator could not find a feasible route through Moody County based on a 1,500-foot separation distance.”

Lewis pointed out that the Moody County Commission reserved the right to reduce the 1,500-foot distance. Howard acknowledged that Navigator hadn’t yet sought a reduction in the setback.

Howard said the company sought the state pre-emption because of the time needed to go through the two counties’ processes. “Our route before the PUC does not comply with either ordinance,” she told Brian Jorde, an attorney representing landowners who don’t want the project crossing their properties.

Howard began testifying shortly after 9 a.m. She was still in the witness chair at 4 p.m. The pre-emption portion of the hearing looked likely to continue Friday.

Minnehaha County has pre-filed testimony from one of its county commissioners, Joseph Kippley, who amended Minnehaha County’s setback distance for pipelines to 330 feet from 750 feet, and the county’s planning and zoning director, Scott Anderson.

The state commission plans to make a decision on September 6 on Navigator’s overall request for a permit for the project.