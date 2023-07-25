FORT PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission has decided that Navigator’s attempt to preempt counties’ zoning restrictions on pipelines will be considered as part of the permit hearing that opened Tuesday morning on the company’s carbon-dioxide proposal, rather than afterward.

The Minnehaha County Commission on Friday had asked the PUC to delay choosing whether to override county ordinances until after Navigator’s permit is decided. Navigator in response on Monday opposed the delay, while the PUC staff’s lead attorney sided with Minnehaha County.

The Moody County and Minnehaha County commissions separately passed zoning restrictions on pipelines after two were proposed in eastern South Dakota as part of wider multi-state projects.

Navigator, for example, plans to collect CO2 from three commercial operators in South Dakota and ship it to Illinois. SCS intends to gather CO2 from various other operators in South Dakota and take it to North Dakota.

The PUC on Tuesday however didn’t give Minnehaha and Moody counties a firm date for when they can make their arguments during the Navigator hearing. Chair Kristie Fiegen said the state commission will decide that on Thursday. Navigator’s hearing is scheduled to run through Thursday, then resume Monday and continue through August 3.

Chris Nelson, one of three state commissioners who will decide whether Navigator gets a permit, said the PUC will see how the hearing is progressing. He said it’s possible that the state commission will reopen the hearing for one day in August to consider Navigator’s preemption request.

Said Nelson, “I have come to the conclusion that Navigator’s request is inextricably tied to their application.” Added Gary Hanson, the third state commissioner, “We are really crunched for time with this particular docket.”

State law requires that the commission issue a decision within one year of receiving an application for a CO2 pipeline. The commission received Navigator’s application on September 27, 2022.

Chair Fiegen said Minnehaha County and Moody County officials deserve to know the time frame so their attorneys and witnesses can prepare. “I believe due process matters,” she said.