PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota House of Representatives has put further debate on hold until Tuesday regarding the governor’s proposed ban against transgender females participating in female sports in K-12 schools and public universities.

Representative Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, offered an amendment Thursday afternoon that would allow athletes to sue for damages. Representative Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, then used a procedural move, known as rule 5-17, so that members could have an intervening day to consider it.

Haugaard is challenging Governor Kristi Noem for the Republican nomination in the June primary election. Noem stopped a somewhat similar bill from Milstead last year by issuing a style and form veto.

Milstead has a female-sports bill again this year, too. House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, however, hasn’t yet assigned it to a committee.

Noem told reporters earlier Thursday that she would sign her own bill into law if it reaches her desk. The Senate approved it 26-7 last week. She has touted it in national TV ads.

Representative Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain, gave the opening argument Thursday for Noem’s bill. She said females are physically inferior to males in many respects.

“No amount of testosterone suppression can undo those advantages,” Reimer said.