HURON, S.D. (KELO) — The plan to raise admission prices for the South Dakota State Fair appears to be rolling ahead.

According to the fair’s manager, Peggy Besch, no one spoke in support at a public hearing Tuesday. Besch told the State Fair Commission that she received five emails saying the prices should remain the same.

Board member Loren Noess of Sioux Falls asked whether a resolution of support was needed. Board member Justin Bell of Pierre recalled that a vote might have been taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that reached South Dakota in early 2020.

Meeting minutes from late 2018 and 2019 doesn’t reflect a vote. However, minutes from the June 4, 2020, meeting paraphrase Besch telling board members, “Due to impact the coronavirus has had on the economy, the Administrative Rules process to increase gate admission has been put on hold.”.

Besch said Tuesday that the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee will hold a hearing on the higher fees June 7 at the Capitol.

“We’ll just continue to go through the process,” she said.

The proposal calls for raising the daily entrance price for a person age 16 and older to $10 from the current $6. Children ages 6 to 15 would see the daily fee rise to $5 from $4. Kids younger than 6 would still get in free.

People wishing to comment can write to South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, 523 East Capitol, Pierre, South Dakota 57501-1234. Emails can be sent to peggy.besch@state.sd.us. Written comments must be received by April 29, 2022, to be considered.

On a separate admission-related front, Besch said the fair’s software provider has been installing ticket kiosks at some entrance gates. “We continue to work through that process,” she said.

Besch said there’s been no luck trying to hire a gardener or an assistant to work full-time during the growing season leading up to this year’s September 1-5 fair. So she’s trying an adopt-a-garden program at five sites on the grounds.

“Help us plant them. We’ll take care of the watering,” Besch said. “Just to help weed every couple weeks and TLC.”