Midnight Star prepares to reopen in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The new owners of the Midnight Star casino in downtown Deadwood will learn Tuesday whether their applications for state gambling licenses meet the standards of the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.

The Midnight Star’s previous main owner, movie actor Kevin Costner, closed it in August 2017. The new group plans to open again before the Sturgis motorcycle rally starts in August, with a casino on the first floor and a sports bar on the second.

They are Lamar Feed and Grain LLC, a real-estate holding company, and Midnight Star LLC as the operator.

The Lamar ownership group includes Todd Thiesse of Tripp, with 22.22% interest; Michael Muntefering of Dimock 22.22%; Seth Denning of Corsica, 14.81%; Von and Suzanne Denning of Corsica, 14.81%; Blake Thiesse 7.4%; Justin Anderson 7.4%; and Drew Munterfering 7.4%.

Roger Tellinghuisen, a Rapid City lawyer, organized the new Midnight Star company in February. A former state attorney general, among his lobbying clients at the Legislature this year was the Deadwood Gaming Association.

Costner’s brother, Daniel Costner, originally was listed as president and general partner on business filings with the South Dakota Secretary of State for Midnight Star Enterprises Ltd. Kevin Costner’s name first appeared on ta South Dakota filing in 2002.

The gaming commission also will consider a South Dakota manufacturer/distributor license for Ainsworth Game Technology Inc. According to commission documents, Ainsworth will maintain table games and slot machines at Midnight Star.

Also up for approval for South Dakota licenses as associated with Ainsworth are directors Michael Yates, Harald Neumann, Colin Henson, Daniel Gladstone and Graeme Campbell.

All of the state’s backgrounds checks recommended approval.