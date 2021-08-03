Meth sellers sentenced in S.D. federal court

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Two men have been sent to federal prison after pleading guilty to distributing methamphetamine in South Dakota, primarily in the Rapid City area.

John Thornberry, 24, of Sturgis received a sentence of 15 and 1/2 years, followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, for his role in selling and distributing meth that was brought to South Dakota by others.

Thornberry was stopped by law enforcement in June 2020 and firearms were found in his possession. He was prohibited from possessing them. He forfeited them as part of his plea agreement.

Michael Sherard, 34, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, received a sentence of 15 and 1/2 years, followed by five years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment, for traveling to Nebraska to obtain methamphetamine and bringing it South Dakota. He dispersed it to others via sales and for redistribution.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier sentenced the men July 28. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kathryn Rich prosecuted the cases.