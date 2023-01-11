PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

“To protect children,” Representative Fred Deutsch, a Florence Republican, said, when asked by KELOLAND News what he’s trying to accomplish. “There’s a lot of data on harmful effects on pre-born children and breastfeeding children.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deutsch filed the legislation Wednesday. Senator Al Novstrup, an Aberdeen Republican, is its lead sponsor in the Senate.

Nearly 70% of South Dakota voters favored legalizing medical marijuana in the 2020 election. Last year Deutsch served as treasurer for Protecting South Dakota Kids, a ballot-measure committee opposed to legalizing recreational marijuana for people aged 21 and older. Initiated Measure 27 lost 47-53%.

Deutsch also is a past chair for South Dakota Right to Life, which opposes legalized abortion.

Severe nausea is one of the debilitating conditions for which a South Dakota patient can receive a medical-marijuana card. Deutsch’s legislation says a card couldn’t be issued for “nausea associated with pregnancy.”