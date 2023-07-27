PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Tens of thousands of people in South Dakota whose current incomes could make them eligible haven’t signed up yet for Medicaid services, and state officials managing the program said Wednesday it’s unclear whether they ever will.

South Dakota voters last year decided to expand Medicaid eligibility to 138% of the federal poverty level. The change took effect July 1. Legislators and administrators at the state Department of Social Services braced for as many as 52,000 new enrollees by budgeting millions of dollars for services, adding dozens of positions for new staff and upgrading processing systems.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Twenty-six days into July, there’s been only a trickle, the department’s deputy secretary, Brenda Tidball-Zeltinger, told members of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. “We have seen an uptick but not enough to have to operationalize some of these mitigation strategies,” she said.

The department identified about 1,700 in June who were eligible as of July 1, she said. They appeared to be a combination of new applicants and people who became eligible as a result of the eligibility expansion.

In the months before the expansion, the department had disenrolled about 54,000 Medicaid recipients, as a result of the COVID-19 health emergency expiring. Tidball-Zeltinger said it could be several months before the department has a better grasp of how many of those 54,000 became eligible again because of expansion.

Republican Sen. Jean Hunhoff asked how people reacted when told they couldn’t stay on Medicaid as the pandemic was winding down.

Alex Mayer, the department’s division chief for children and family services, said he hadn’t heard anything anecdotally that people didn’t know disenrollment was coming. “Folks I would say for the most part were well aware,” he said. Responded Hunhoff, “I’m hoping that’s the reality that’s out there.”

Republican Rep. Chris Kassin asked about the projections. Tidball-Zeltinger said the estimate was that about 52,000 would be eligible because of expansion. She said DSS would benchmark post-July 1 enrollments against that number. The money is there. “From a budget perspective, we budgeted at full enrollment,” she said, adding that the budget can be adjusted accordingly.

Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen asked how the department could tell whether some number — 10,000, for example — was high or low. Tidball-Zeltiner said other states that have expanded eligibility varied widely in what are known as ‘take-up rates.’ She said some experienced full take-up in one year and others less. “What will be telling is those first few months,” she said.

Republican Rep. Mike Derby said “the great debate” last winter was how many would enroll. The department’s 52,000 was based on a study of the uninsured. Medicaid enrollment peaked at 152,987 in March. As of May, the number of eligible for federal Title XIX and Title XXI services was already down to 131,627 — 47,703 adults and 83,924 children. And as of July, there were 116,333 actively enrolled.

Hunhoff asked whether the department has started the process of searching for a new Medicaid director. The previous one, Sarah Aker, recently started a similar job in North Dakota. Yes, replied Tidball-Zeltinger, who’s filling that role temporarily.

She called it “a key priority.”