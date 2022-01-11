Marijuana is an early theme as South Dakota Legislature kicks off the 2022 session today

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — There were 134 bills pre-filed this morning, as the South Dakota Legislature prepares to open its 2022 session at noon CT today. And marijuana is the topic du jour.

So far, there are 31 marijuana bills, including 25 from the marijuana study committee.

South Dakota voters approved medical cannabis 70-30% and adult-use marijuana 54-46% in the 2020 election, but the SD Supreme Court struck down adult-use, known as Amendment A, because it covered more than one subject.

The Legislature established an interim committee to study marijuana last year. The panel split into medical cannabis and adult-use subcommittees. They produced 23 bills that would make revisions in South Dakota’s medical cannabis laws and two bills on the adult-use side.

Senator Mike Rohl, R-Aberdeen, is prime sponsor of SB 3 that would legalize marijuana for people age 21 and older.

Senator Jim Stalzer, R-Sioux Falls, is prime sponsor of SB 25 that would levy a 15% tax on marijuana that in-state growers sell to in-state dispensaries.

Amendment A, before it was struck down, would have imposed a 15% tax. The Legislative Research Council estimated that the tax would have generated net revenues of more than $10 million in the current budget year and the amount would have grown to more than $29 million in 2024.

Representative Ernie Otten, R-Tea, also has proposed a 15% tax on all sales of marijuana and marijuana products. He served on the study but his bill is independent of the committee. HB 1045 would designate that county governments share half of any marijuana tax revenue after the state general fund receives the first $10 million.

Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, also served on the committee. He has introduced five bills, on his own, that generally would restrict or prohibit various activities in the current medical-cannabis system.

Deutsch’s HB 1004 would repeal a portion of the current law that says medical-cannabis cardholders can grow at least three marijuana plants.

The committee has recommended in SB 24 that three marijuana plants be the maximum for medical-cannabis cardholders. Senator V.J. Smith, R-Brookings, is its prime sponsor.

The 2022 session runs through March 28. Deadline for bill introductions are February 2 for legislators and February 3 for legislative committees. Last year there were 478 bills introduced: 283 in the House and 195 in the Senate.