March start sought on SD nest-predator trapping

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakotans who like to trap in the spring and early summer can expect at least two more years of going after raccoons, striped skunks, badgers, opossums, and red fox.

The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission proposed Friday holding the nest-predator trapping program again in 2021 and 2022 for those five species.

A final decision on the South Dakotans-only season will come at the commission’s next scheduled meeting March 4-5.

One change the commission proposes for this year is a March 15 starting date. The past two years, the program started on April 1. It would run through July 1 again, the same as previous years.

Another change pending for this year is the state Wildlife Division paying a $10 bounty per tail, along with restoring the $500,000 cap.

Trappers received about $547,000 in bounties in 2019 when the payment was $10 apiece. For 2020, the commission cut the payment to $5 and trappers got about $132,000.

“We felt strongly that significantly reduced participation,” Keith Fisk, who administers the division’s wildlife damage program, told commissioners Friday.

The program was started in 2019 at the suggestion of Governor Kristi Noem as a localized way for trappers to help protect spring nesting of pheasants and ducks.

It has been controversial, because many sportsmen believe the money could be better spent in other ways for encouraging more production of pheasants and ducks.

Fisk said there won’t be mass giveaways of live traps this year. The division handed out nearly $1 million worth for free in 2019. But there will be a push for more involvement by teens and children.

There will be weekly prize packages of a live trap, knife and trapper educational book to youths 17 and younger, according to Fisk, and an expansion of an ethics-training program on trapping and fur handling that’s conducted with 4-H and the South Dakota Trappers Association.

A post-season survey conducted in 2019 found only about 30% of people surveyed knew about the program and 80% of those approved of it. Fisk said there will be an effort to broaden awareness among all South Dakotans this year.

Commission chairman Russ Olson of Wentworth said the ethics-training reached about 120 school-age children in 11 counties last year. He’d like to see those numbers double.

Commissioner Robert Whitmyre, who farms near Webster, suggested the earlier opening to take advantage of skunks and raccoons becoming active as spring runoff begins. He likes the program.

“I think it enhances the habitat we have,” Whitmyre said. “It’s a great investment.”

Commissioner Travis Bies, who ranches near Fairburn, agreed on the March start “if possible,” saying that is better than the division’s proposal that the season run April 1 through July 15.

Commissioner Jon Locken, who farms in the Bath area, said he sees “a lot of good” in the program. He said it’s important for kids and for older people who have difficulty getting into the field to hunt.

Kevin Robling, who’s interim secretary of the Game, Fish and Parks Department while the governor looks to replace Kelly Hepler, said the divisions’s recommendation to run the season into mid-July was based on protecting pheasants and ducks all the way through nesting and brood-rearing time.

Robling said the game birds don’t start nesting until late April and May. Replied Whitmyre, “Population reduction in predators is a population reduction…You’re still reducing the predators that are out there.”

One other difference this time is the resolution would cover two years. When the program was renewed in 2020, the commission’s decision was for one year.

Chairman Olson agreed on the earlier start, calling it “a good idea.” The next step is preparation of the resolution and publication of it in time for the March 4 first day of the next scheduled meeting.

“And you’ll have about eight days to get this thing ready for prime time,” Olson noted.

“We can definitely conduct the program with those dates,” responded Robling. Last year, some of the commissioners sounded more hesitant. “We’re excited to implement it,” Robling said.