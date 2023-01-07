This is a developing story.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Dozens of South Dakota’s newly elected legislators took their oaths of office Saturday morning at the state Capitol.

Several hundred people watched from the House and Senate galleries as the lawmakers were sworn in by justices of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Governor Kristi Noem and other state constitutional officers will take their oaths at noon CT in the Capitol rotunda. Noem is scheduled to give a short inaugural address afterward.

The 2023 legislative session opens at noon CT Tuesday.

