Many of South Dakota’s new laws deal with everyday life

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Larry Rhoden, the lieutenant governor of South Dakota, doesn’t automatically have to chair the State Workers’ Compensation Advisory Council any longer.

Instead Governor Kristi Noem can appoint a ninth voting member of her choosing to lead the panel

SB 36 was one of dozens of new laws the Legislature passed that took effect Monday with state government’s new fiscal year but haven’t received much public attention. Here are nine that could touch many South Dakotans:

Health care facilities that perform mammograms will have to tell women if they have dense breast tissue, because of HB 1124.

Courts may order HIV tests of persons suspected of sexual assault, if requested by the victim or an assistant, through HB 1061.

Licensed insurers and insurance producers now can provide gifts that don’t exceed $100 in value. Before HB 1053 passed, the limit was $25.

Livestock branding fees can go up because of SB 149.

People will have one year to file a birth certificate. and 24 hours after a death to notify the county coroner and sheriff or be subject to criminal penalty, under HB 1110.

Blockchain technology for financial transation is defined in South Dakota, as the result of HB 1196.

The state Public Utilities Commission has one uniform period for deciding whether to grant solar- and wind-energy permits. Both types will get nine months from the application date under SB 15. Previously wind was at six months and solar was one year.

Health care facilities providing treatment to sexual assault victims won’t have to require reports to law enforcement that a rape or assault occurred with HB 1180, and law enforcement will have to keep the sexual assault kit for one year.

Campaign contributions made by non-emancipated minors will be deducted from the maximum amounts allowed for their parents under SB 114.

