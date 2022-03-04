PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota hunters might have a better chance of drawing an elk license this year. The state Game, Fish and Parks Commission on Friday proposed offering quite a few more licenses for 2022 and 2023.

That’s good news for the many thousands of South Dakotans who’ve been applying for one of the scarce licenses or at least bought preference points.

As for the elk, well…

During the afternoon of Thursday, April 7, the commission plans to hold a series of public hearings on the various seasons. Final decisions will come either later that same afternoon or the next morning of Friday, April 8. The meeting is scheduled for Watertown but will be available via teleconference, too.

Here’s a look at the numbers under consideration:

Black Hills units — Last year 425 ‘any elk’ and 700 ‘antlerless’ elk. Proposed 535 ‘any elk’ and 730 ‘antlerless.’ There were 12,090 applicants for ‘any elk’ licenses and 566 for ‘antlerless’ last year. The 954 hunters took 382 bulls and 250 cows.

Custer State Park — Last year 11 ‘any elk.’ Proposed 12 ‘any elk.’ There were 9,215 applicants hoping to be among the 11 hunters. They took 11 bulls, making it the only elk season with a 100% success rate.

Prairie — Last year 78 ‘any elk’ and 178 ‘antlerless.’ Proposed 102 ‘any elk’ and 175 ‘antlerless.’ There were 4,912 hunters who made prairie elk their first choice last year. The 257 hunters took 45 bulls, 66 cows, 4 bull calves and 4 cow calves.

Black Hills, archery — Last year 142 ‘any elk’ and 80 ‘antlerless.’ Proposed 182 ‘any elk’ and 90 ‘antlerless.’ Last year 5,864 applicants made ‘any elk’ their first choice and 102 picked ‘antlerless’ as their first choice. The 219 hunters last year took 80 bulls and 14 cows.

Custer State Park, early archery — Last year 3 ‘any elk.’ Proposed 4 ‘any elk.’ There were 4,456 applicants last year. Of the three hunters, one took a bull.

One of GFP’s senior big-game biologists, Andrew Norton, told the commission Friday that the Black Hills have about 7,000 elk currently. That’s midway in the department’s population goal of 6,000 to 8,000.

Norton said the higher ‘antlerless’ license numbers reflect the intent to slow down the recent 8% growth to 2%. That would put elk numbers at about 7,200 in two years, he said.

South Dakota hunters spend an average 17 years waiting to have their name drawn for an elk license, according to Norton.

Commissioner Stephanie Rissler of Vermillion asked whether GFP had considered using drones for aerial surveys of elk. The surveys in 2013, 2016 and 2020 were done by helicopter. Senior big-game biologist Andy Lindbloom said the technology is still developing.

“I don’t think it’s there right now for surveying elk. I wish it was,” Lindbloom said.

As for elk outside the Black Hills, Lindbloom said GFP doesn’t know “a whole lot” on their numbers. “They’re just so scattered and far between,” he said.