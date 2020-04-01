Mandatory tuition and fees for on-campus students won’t go up at S.D. public universities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Board of Regents decided Wednesday tuition and fees shouldn’t go up during the coming academic year for on-campus students attending the state’s universities.

The teleconference roll-call vote was 9-0 in favor of zero percent. An average 2 percent increase had been proposed.

South Dakota will get approximately $1.25 billion from the federal government to offset costs from battling the coronavirus COVID-19 and dealing with the economic damage, according to regent Pam Roberts of Pierre.

She said the information was relayed to her Tuesday by Liza Clark, the governor’s finance commissioner. More should be known in about two weeks, Roberts said.

Roberts initially proposed that the regents delay a decision until later this spring when there would be more information available. Board president Kevin Schieffer of Sioux Falls said he was “100 percent” in her camp.

But their timetable changed after they heard from top officials at some of the campuses.

University of South Dakota president Sheila Gestring, Northern State University president Tim Downs and South Dakota State University president said it would be better to make a decision now.

They pointed out that students and families are already making plans, and university counselors are assembling financial-aid packages.

Any delay would make students’ decisions more difficult, they said.

“Today would be ideal,” USD’s Gestring said, adding that if they had to wait two weeks, they would.

“I think we’ve been late on some of the decisions compared to our peer institutions around us,” SDSU’s Dunn said. “I think it’s an opportunity for us to lead.”

Students and families need to know that South Dakota’s public universities care about the financial difficulties that many suddenly face, Dunn said. “I don’t think we should wait two weeks. I don’t think we have the time.”

Said board president Schieffer, “I do have a problem if we go forward with any increase.” Cost-cutting must occur, he said.

Said regent Randy Schaefer of Madison, “I don’t see how we can possibly look at increasing tuition at this time.”

Schaefer said university presidents could assemble a plan for covering salary policy from within their current budgets.

Dakota State University president Jose-Marie Griffiths said she was “in full agreement” with holding tuition and fees at the same level.

“We are happy to go zero percent. Like you said, unusual circumstances,” said Jim Rankin, president of South Dakota School of Mines and Technology .

SDSU’s Dunn said the state’s universities had already adjusted budgets “dramatically down” to handle drops in enrollment. He said the regents could loosen some rules and policies to give university officials more freedom to spend money in different ways.

“It’s just so dramatic,” Dunn said. “It’s a tough time to do any of this, so I think we might need some understanding from the board and the board staff.”

NSU’s Downs agreed that universities’ budgets need to be balanced. He asked about separating fees from tuition, because many fees are course-based. He suggested the board look at considering fees separately at the June meeting.