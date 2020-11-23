Majority of S.D. votes came from absentees

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More than half of the votes that were counted in South Dakota’s November 3 general elections came from absentee ballots.

That’s according to information Monday from the South Dakota Secretary of State office.

The 219,074 valid absentee ballots returned by voters accounted for 51.24% of the 427,529 ballots cast, deputy Jason Lutz said. Voters had requested 228,552 absentee ballots.

South Dakota’s overall voter turnout was 73.88%.

Lutz said 602 of the returned absentee ballots were rejected. Some of the reasons included receipt of ballot after Election Day deadline, missing or non-matching signature, and deceased voter. State law requires return of ballot if the voter dies prior to opening of polls on Election Day, he said.

Absentee include mailed ballots, in-person absentee ballots, and UOCAVA – Uniformed and Overseas Citizens – ballots.

The 2016 presidential election by comparison saw 104,715 absentee ballots requested and 102,390 returned. They accounted for 27.02% of the 378,995 total votes cast, according to Lutz.

Tens of thousands more people voted by absentee ballot this year because of COVID-19 than had in previous years.

The secretary of state office sent all registered voters a letter ahead of the June 2 primary elections asking whether they wanted absentee ballots sent to them by county auditors.

A higher percentage of voters went the absentee route in South Dakota’s June primaries. There were 112,222 absentee ballots requested and 89,312 returned, for 58.36% of the 153,031 votes cast.

That was four times total from the 2016 presidential primary elections, when voters requested 19,444 absentee ballots and returned 17,553, for 13.92% of the 126,128 votes cast.

Counties with the highest numbers of absentee requests and returns for the November general elections were:

Minnehaha 43,941/41,621

Pennington 38,968/37,229

Lincoln 15,831/15,164

Brown 11,948/11,743

Lawrence 10,159/9,906

Brookings 9,485/9,270

Codington 8,428/8,369

Yankton 7,407/7,273

Davison 5,560/5,424

Hughes 4,638/4,489

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests