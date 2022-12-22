PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed South Dakota’s next secretary of health.

She is Melissa Magstadt, who currently lives in the rural Castlewood and Watertown area.

The former legislator starts Tuesday, December 27. She succeeds Joan Adam, who resigned Monday.

“She’s a straight shooter,” Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican, said.

Magstadt, 53, is an advanced practice registered nurse. She is a co-owner of Quick Care, a provider of urgent care services in eastern South Dakota, and owns a skin- and body-care business in Watertown and Pierre.

“Damn fine choice!” former Senator Tom Nelson said on Twitter.

Magstadt, a Republican, served in the South Dakota House of Representatives from 2011 through 2014. She won election in 2010 and re-election in 2012 without a Democrat opponent. She didn’t seek re-election to a third term.

In her four years as a state lawmaker, Magstadt was prime sponsor on 18 pieces of legislation and 10 passed. Among her successful efforts was designating March 30 as a working holiday to honor Vietnam veterans.

The choice of Magstadt leaves Governor Kristi Noem with two more cabinet vacancies to fill. State Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson starts January 1 as the new president at Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown. State Social Services Secretary Laurie Gill retires January 8 after 25 years in state government, including previous cabinet posts as human resources commissioner and human services secretary.