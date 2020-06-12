L&S wins another ad deal from S.D. Lottery

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — How the scoring worked wasn’t publicly explained, but a Sioux Falls marketing firm has finished one point ahead of a Nebraska company in the competition for the South Dakota Lottery advertising contract.

The state Lottery Commission accepted the lottery staff’s recommendation Thursday without asking about the rest of the field and chose Lawrence & Schiller for a five-year deal, with three optional one-year extensions, that starts July 1.

Lottery director Norm Lingle said the contract would be worth “roughly” $1 million per year.

Lawrence & Schiller also holds the current advertising contract that expires June 30. Originally for two years, the 2015 contract included three one-year extensions. The company was paid more than $3,919,000 over the first four years of that expiring deal.

The commission handout for the new contract Thursday showed Lawrence & Schiller scored 83 while an Omaha firm, Smith Kroeger, had 82.

Wade LaRoche, the lottery’s director of advertising and public relations, said five companies from South Dakota and four from Ohio, Colorado, Florida and Nebraska submitted proposals.

Because of COVID-19, all of the presentations were made using distance technology, rather than at the same location, according to LaRoche.

“The process was pretty contested,” he said.

One point of focus going forward is to get more mileage of the ‘Good Fun’ brand that Lawrence & Schiller developed for the lottery, LaRoche said.

Another plus was that L&S has a digital team dedicated to web programming that caters messages to individual preferences of the lottery’s Players Club members.

The overall emphasis would remain on sales and the lottery’s responsible-gaming campaign, LaRoche said.

Bill Shorma of Dakota Dunes, the commission’s chairman, said L&S does a lot of work for state government.

Among the state agencies that have recent contracts with L&S are Governor’s Office of Economic Development, Department of Tourism, Department of Public Safety, Department of Revenue, Department of Labor and Regulation, Board of Regents, and Department of Game, Fish and Parks.

“Their research is well known,” Shorma said. “They’ve just got a good reputation. That’s not saying anything bad about the others that were in the contest.”

Said commissioner Jason Ahrendt of Sioux Falls: “To use a South Dakota company is important, too,”

Added commissioner Jamie Huizenga of Pierre: “It’s a known commodity.”