Look at fees, S.D. lawmakers tell State Library

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s Rules Review Committee decided Tuesday that more work was needed on proposed amounts for replacing materials that people borrow from the State Library and don’t return.

The state Department of Education wanted to update the fees for buying books, recordings and other materials. But the committee deadlocked 3-3 on approving the changes. That led to discussion about sending the proposal back for further consideration.

The three opponents explained their reasons.

Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican, said some of the proposed fee increases didn’t make sense. “I’m dissatisfied with the whole fee schedule,” Hansen said.

“I just don’t believe this has been very well thought out,” said Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican.

Senator Margaret Sutton, a Sioux Falls Republican, said she’d like to see a minimum and a maximum.

Representative Ryan Cwach, a Yankton Democrat, said there could be times when the proposed $75 replacement fee for a book would be too high and times when it would be too low. “I think there’s an administrative efficiency argument we need to weigh,” Cwach said. He supported the adjustments.

Hansen’s motion to send the rules back failed 3-3, too. Cwach encouraged the committee to move the package forward. “I don’t think it is punitive,” Cwach said.

After a break, Russell said the proposed rules should be sent back because the State Library hadn’t submitted a financial report that state law requires when a fee increase is proposed.

Russell’s motion passed 4-2 when Representative Jean Hunhoff, a Yankton Republican, switched sides and voted for it.

Highlights of other action Tuesday:

Approved a state Department of Social Services rule that allows people convicted of drug-offense felonies to qualify for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families. The change mirrors a new state law sponsored by two Sioux Falls Democrats, Senator Reynold Nesiba and Representative Erin Healy.

Approved state Weed and Pest Control Commission rules that add absinth wormwood to the South Dakota list of noxious weeds; remove Russian knapweed from the South Dakota list; and add palmer amaranth to the list of locally noxious weeds and pests.

Approved a state Game, Fish and Parks Commission rule expanding South Dakota’s youth season for hunting pheasants to nine consecutive days.

Approved state Transportation Commission rules correcting and expanding temporary speed-limit areas in the Sturgis area during the annual motorcycle rally.