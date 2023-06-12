PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Has the moratorium on additional nursing-home beds that South Dakota state government put in place 25 years ago run its course?

A state Department of Health report presented Monday to a group of South Dakota legislators suggests it might have.

According to DOH officials, hundreds of nursing-home beds are available for reallocation, but there have been no formal proposals to take any of them for several years.

The last time came in 2017, when the department awarded a total of 55 beds spread among four facilities in Rapid City, Hot Springs, Philip and Parkston.

The department’s report came at the request of a subgroup from the Legislature’s Study Committee on Sustainable Models for Long Term Care.

The Legislature’s Executive Board assigned the interim panel’s members, set its scope of work, and named as chair the current body’s senior-most lawmaker, Republican Senator Jean Hunhoff. The committee plans to bring recommendations to the 2024 legislative session that opens January 9.

Hunhoff had the committee break into five workgroups on Monday. “I know that we’re going to glean a lot of information,” she said. The lawmakers came back together in late afternoon to share possible steps for the full committee to further consider.

One piece of information — the lack of demand for beds — led Republican Senator David Wheeler to ask on Monday whether the Legislature should repeal the moratorium.

“That’s a great question,” replied Lynne Valenti, the state’s deputy health secretary.

Valenti said the 1988 moratorium was an attempt to control an expensive segment of care and to encourage new offerings such as assisted-living and community-based services. The Legislature renewed the cap in 2005.

Tom Martinec worked 18 years in the state Department of Health before switching to the state Department of Human Services, where he’s now deputy secretary. “The moratorium was put in place for a purpose,” said Martinec “This was a national trend. It proved successful.”

The moratorium also served as a shield to protect existing providers, according to Martinec. He said it deterred for-profit companies from setting up nursing homes that would compete against existing ones in communities. But, he added, lack of workforce has become the real barrier.

Wheeler said he planned to recommend repealing the moratorium. “I need you to stop me if it’s a bad idea,” he said. “Nobody’s stopping you,” replied another panel member, Democratic Representative Linda Duba.

Republican Representative Taylor Rehfeldt asked whether removing the moratorium would reduce the department’s workload.

“It’s pretty minimal workload,” Valenti said. Facilities call state agencies about adding beds or new construction. “I think those would continue,” Valenti said.

Valenti said she wanted time to think more about Wheeler’s question and confer with others at the department.

Duba said DOH should look at how the department would be affected if the moratorium was lifted. Rehfeldt asked whether it would free DOH staff to look at alternative types of care. Valenti said the department deals with regulatory matters such as licensing, rather than placements.

Duba noted that two tribal governments, representing the Flandreau Santee Sioux and Rosebud Sioux, chose to ask the Legislature to exempt them from the moratorium so that they could open nursing homes. Duba was a cosponsor on the Rosebud legislation. Why? “Because I didn’t know about this (reallocation) process,” she acknowledged.

As of Friday, South Dakota had licensed 97 nursing homes, 159 assisted living facilities, 27 home health-services providers, 25 residential living centers and six community living homes, according to the department. Twenty nursing homes have closed since 2005.

The committee meets again July 27.