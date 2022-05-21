PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Legislature’s Executive Board has now selected Michael Loesevitz to be code counsel.

The board took the action Thursday afternoon.

The board had voted Tuesday to offer it to Aaron Scheibe. He was one of three people interviewed that day by lawmakers, but he later turned it down.

The board then reconvened by telephone on Thursday and voted 11-0 to offer the post to Loesevitz at a salary of $115,000, plus moving expenses.

Loesevitz most recently has been a tax manager in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The board’s chair praised the House and Senate members for their rapid response. “I want to thank all of you here for the quick spin and recovery here — outstanding group,” said Senator Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown.

Loesevitz previously was on the Legislature’s staff, serving as a senior attorney for the Legislative Research Council from August 2019 through March 2021. His final salary at that time was $79,560.

Loesevitz succeeds John McCullough, who recently moved to chief research and legal analyst on the LRC staff at a salary of $128,700. LRC director Reed Holwegner currently is paid $145,000 and deputy director Sue Cichos receives $130,662.98.