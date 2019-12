PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The 2020 South Dakota legislative session begins on Jan. 14. Republican Rep. Manny Steele says the budget is going to be a big story for the upcoming session.

"Because of the situation of the weather that has been all year, and the farmers and ranchers, the economy has been hit, and it's going to be one of the things that we'll need to be addressing," Steele said. "Naturally hemp's going to be back, and it'll be interesting to see how that goes, if the governor vetoes it, if it can be overridden."