Limiting COVID-19 liability in South Dakota wins final legislative passage, now heads to governor

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — People, businesses and organizations in South Dakota shouldn’t have liability in COVID-19 lawsuits unless they intentionally tried to expose someone to the infectious disease, the state Senate said Monday.

The 29-3 vote sends HB 1046 down to Governor Kristi Noem for a decision whether it becomes state law. The House approved it 60-10 just two weeks earlier.

Senator Mike Diedrich, a Rapid City Republican, said the final version of the legislation is meant to protect against “frivolous” lawsuits, with support from more than 50 groups including health care providers and public schools. “It seeks to prevent the lawsuits that could put these good folks out of business,” the lawyer said.

Senate Democrats leader Troy Heinert of Mission asked how many frivolous lawsuits had been filed. Replied Diedrich, “It is very early in the process. I’m not aware of a frivolous lawsuit being brought in South Dakota.”

Heinert said the legislation was written so tightly that a lawsuit would need video of a person being forced to lick a doorknob to have a chance of succeeding. But what about the threat to come to work or be fired? he asked. “How do you prove it?”

Heinert spoke from experience. “I had it. I don’t want it again. We’ve lost a lot of people in this state because of COVID. I don’t want to lose any more.”

The Senate debate came as lawmakers dealt with the first COVID-19 cases of the 2021 session.

On Sunday, Republican Representative Aaron Aylward of Harrisburg had tested positive and didn’t come to the Capitol on Monday. Republican Senator Herman Otten of rural Lennox meanwhile participated remotely, and by late afternoon Republican Representative Chris Karr of Sioux Falls had received confirmation of a positive test, too.

Last March Republican Representative Bob Glanzer of Huron contracted COVID-19 and died. Many others have suffered some degree of it, including several who were hospitalized. The Senate requires non-legislators to wear face coverings in its areas of the Capitol but doesn’t require senators to do so. The House encourages wearing face coverings in its areas but doesn’t require them.

Senator Lee Schoenbeck, a Watertown Republican and lawyer, tried to amend the liability legislation Monday so that in his opinion it would be stronger against worker comp claims filed by employees, but the attempt failed 7-25.

Senator Reynold Nesiba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, asked how the protection would affect the Smithfield meat-packing plant in Sioux Falls, where 1,000 infections occurred and four workers died. Diedrich said Smithfield would have liability if employees were invited or forced to come onto the property.

The legislation would have a limited duration from January 1, 2020, through December 31, 2022.