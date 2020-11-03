Libertarians, independents seek S.D. Senate seats

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Some of the 35 seats up for election in the South Dakota Senate could be won today by people who aren’t Republicans or Democrats.

There are seven Libertarian Party candidates and three independents running.

Two independents are competing in the same contest: Seth William Van’t Hof of Dell Rapids and Rick Knobe of Baltic are challenging Republican Marsha Symens of Dell Rapids for the District 26 Senate seat that Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids decided against defending.

Independent Brian Gentry of Rapid City is running against Republican Jessica Castleberry of Rapid City in District 35.

Libertarians are running only in Senate races this year. They include:

Daryl Root of Clear Lake against Republican John Wiik of Big Stone City in 4.

Adam Jewell of Watertown against Republican Lee Schoenbeck of Watertown in 5.

Gregory Baldwin of Owanka in 17 against Republican Art Rusch of Vermillion and Democrat Ailee Johns of Vermillion.

Alexander Martin of Mitchell in 20 against Republican Joshua Klumb of Mount Vernon.

CJ Abernathey of Eureka in 23 against Republican Bryan Breitling of Miller.

Kent Wilsey of Owanka in 29 against Republican Gary Cammack of Union Center.

Gideon Oakes of Keystone in 30 against Republican Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City.

Castleberry, Wiik, Schoenbeck, Rusch, Klumb and Cammack are incumbents. Frye-Muller is trying to move from the House to the Senate.

In the 70-member House, Republicans look guaranteed to win more than two dozen seats and Democrats only a handful because of the way districts and races are configured.

Republicans will win at least 10 Senate seats because they are unopposed in their districts: Brock Greenfield of Clark in 2, Al Novstrup of Aberdeen in 3, V.J. Smith of Brookings in 7, Casey Crabtree of Madison in 8, Jim Bolin of Canton in 16, Kyle Schoenfish of Scotland in 19, David Wheeler of Huron in 22, Mary Duvall of Pierre in 24, Ryan Maher of Isabel in 28 and Timothy Johns of Lead in 31.

The Legislature currently has only Republicans and Democrats. The Senate is 30-5 and the House 59-11, both in favor of Republicans. A list of legislative candidates is available here.

All four Democratic incumbents seeking re-election face challengers. The fifth seat is open because Craig Kennedy of Yankton isn’t running.