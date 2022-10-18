PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s office that tries to collect money people owe to state government has suddenly seen a big downturn in payments.

That’s the message the Legislature’s Government Operations and Audit Committee got Tuesday.

Andy Gerlach is deputy commissioner for the state Bureau of Administration that oversees South Dakota’s obligation recovery center.

He presented a report showing the center collected $2,978,752 of debts in the budget year that ended June 30.

That was some $800,000 less than the $3,819,749 collected the previous year and less than the $3 million-plus for each of three prior years.

An Ohio company, Reliant Capital Solutions, holds the state contract. The contract calls for Reliant to add a 20% surcharge to collections it makes.

“That twenty percent is how we pay the ORC,” Gerlach said.

The result was that Reliant took in $574,378 in cost recovery fees last year, after getting $734,642 the previous year.

Gerlach tied the drop-off in collections to COVID-19 and the difficult national economy. He said people had extra money from coronavirus stimulus payments during 2020 and 2021, but those programs have now ended.

Many people are now having a more difficult time, according to Gerlach. “A lot of this is driven by macroeconomic conditions that we’re seeing across the country,” he said.

The Legislature spent six weeks wrangling on legislation in 2015 to create the obligation recovery center at the suggestion of then-Governor Dennis Daugaard. A Virginia company, CGI Technologies and Solutions, held the first contract. Reliant took over November 15, 2020.

“I think the ORC was the right approach,” Gerlach said.

Representative Randy Gross, an Elkton Republican, chairs the legislative panel.

“The old banker in me remembers some of this too,” Gross said, noting that state government in some ways is similar to a farmers cooperative. “There’s no free money when people receive services and don’t live up to their obligations.”