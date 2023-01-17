PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State University football team will visit the state Capitol on Wednesday where lawmakers plan to recognize the Jackrabbits for winning the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision National Championship.

The plans call for the Jacks to visit both the Senate and the House of Representatives as well as the governor’s mansion.

Senator Tim Reed, a Brookings Republican, is prime sponsor of a commemoration celebrating their national title. There were more than 65 co-sponsors as of Tuesday afternoon.

“This is an honor for the whole state, so I wanted to honor them at the Legislature,” Reed, a past mayor and city council member in Brookings, told KELOLAND News.

Wednesday is Brookings / SDSU Day at the Legislature.