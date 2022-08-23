PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota lawmakers spent $368,399.40 on impeaching the state attorney general and removing him from office.

That’s according to a report delivered today to the Legislature’s Executive Board.

The House of Representatives spent $276,948.17 in its pursuit of Jason Ravnsborg. That included $132,611.35 for outside legal services.

The Senate spent $91,451.23, including $3,271.18 for legal services, as well as $3,863.50 for court reporter services.

Ravnsborg was impeached by the House in April and in June, the Senate voted to sustain both articles of impeachment.

This is a developing story.