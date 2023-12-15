PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Constitution, in most instances, doesn’t bar state lawmakers or their family members from receiving payments from state government or county government, according to the Legislature’s official brief filed with the South Dakota Supreme Court.

The author, Ron Parsons, is a Sioux Falls lawyer who previously served as U.S. attorney for the district of South Dakota. The Legislature’s Executive Board hired him to represent lawmakers in the matter.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Governor Kristi Noem asked the South Dakota Supreme Court for an advisory opinion regarding her authority to fill legislative vacancies, specifically about the South Dakota Constitution’s prohibition that says lawmakers can’t have a direct or indirect interest in a contract with state government or county government that was authorized by the Legislature during the lawmaker’s term.

The South Dakota Constitution says the governor shall fill legislative vacancies. Noem currently has two appointments to make, after the resignations of Jessica Castleberry from the Senate and Jess Olson from the House of Representatives.

Castleberry stepped down on August 17 after her child-care business received state payments of COVID-19 aid. Olson announced her departure on November 13, citing unspecified health issues. Castleberry was 40 years old, and Olson 38, when each resigned.

House Speaker Hugh Bartels and Senate president pro tem Lee Schoenbeck supported Noem’s request to the Supreme Court for an advisory opinion, as did state Attorney General Marty Jackley. The court set a deadline of Friday, December 15, to receive briefs from the Legislature, the governor and the attorney general.

Look to KELOLAND News for more coverage throughout the day as the governor’s and attorney general’s briefs become available.

In the Legislature’s brief, Parsons wrote, “This request was occasioned by immediate and profound concern raised by executive actions, and the prospect of additional executive action, to enforce various perceived interpretations of the Contracts Clause—about which there is substantial misconception and disagreement—presently casting a shadow of uncertainty across the spectrum of state government.”

He added, “Guidance to alleviate the prevailing confusion is desperately needed because, in a state with part-time, citizen legislators who do not receive much compensation, many potential qualified candidates are deterred from ever stepping forward because the lack of clear direction makes public service an unnecessary risk to their livelihoods. Resolving such situations on a ‘case by case’ basis has produced 130 years of disagreement and uncertainty, with only a handful of

adversarial proceedings initiated during that time.”.

Noem’s request raised nine specific questions for the court to answer. Parsons provided the Legislature’s perspective on those questions in the Legislature’s brief. Regarding the constitution’s Contracts Clause, he wrote:

“Under the plain meaning of its text, the Contracts Clause prohibits a sitting legislator (or former legislator within one year) from being interested, directly or indirectly, in one specific category of contracts with the state or any county. That category is limited to contracts ‘authorized by any law’ passed by the Legislature during the term in which that legislator served.

“The Contracts Clause clearly does not flatly prohibit a legislator from being interested in any contract with the state. If the framers intended for that to be the case, that is what they would have said in enacting the clause.

“It also clearly does not prohibit a legislator from being interested in any contract merely funded by the state during the term for which that legislator was elected. If that is what the framers intended, that is what the clause would have said.

“And it clearly does not broadly prohibit a legislator from simply being an end recipient of any funds appropriated during the term for which that legislator was elected. Once again, if that was the framers’ intention, that is what they would have said.

“Instead, the prohibition applies only to contracts with a state or county, and further applies only to contracts: (1) authorized; (2) by any law; (3) passed during the legislator’s term. The scope of the prohibition thus turns on the plain meaning of those terms.”

Parsons said the Legislature can enact restrictions more prohibitive than the constitutional ban. He noted that the Legislature has a code of conduct addressing conflicts of interest. “Legislation that may prove overreaching is much easier to correct than an expansive construction of a constitutional limitation exceeding the reach of the plain meaning of its text,” his brief says.