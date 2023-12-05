PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Many South Dakota lawmakers responded positively to Governor Kristi Noem’s budget message on Tuesday but some also pointed out what wasn’t in the speech.

Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree said she set a good tone but noted that she didn’t call for freezing tuition at South Dakota’s public universities and technical colleges. Dakota State University is in the legislative district he represents. So is much of Brookings County, home to South Dakota State University.

The Legislature had frozen tuition for in-state university and college students last year and again this year. The state Board of Regents, whose members govern the six public universities, wanted the governor to recommend the freeze continue for a third year, listing it as the priority. The governor appoints the board’s members.

“It’s important to make sure our kids and grandkids can stay here and get an affordable education,” Crabtree said. He predicted that lawmakers would debate whether to continue the tuition freeze right up until the 2024 session ends in March.

Democratic Representative Linda Duba liked that the Republican governor spoke about children and grandchildren as South Dakota’s priorities. But Duba noted that South Dakota could qualify for a federal school-lunch program that could help 60,000 children, which the governor has refused. “We need to feed them and we need to end this food insecurity that we have in our state,” Duba said.

Duba also pointed out that the governor’s focus on recruiting workers to South Dakota hasn’t also included an emphasis on more state help to daycare providers. “We’ve got to stop turning a blind eye to that and start talking about how to include them,” Duba said.

House Republican leader Will Mortenson said he was encouraged by Noem’s plan. His legislative district includes Pierre, the seat of state government. “It seemed like the governor put out a meat and potatoes budget. She’s gotten back to our core obligations, which are education, taking care of people and paying our state workers a fair wage,” he said.

Republican Representative Ben Krohmer liked the governor’s workforce initiatives. He said one of South Dakota’s exports has been its young people. The plumbing and heating contractor also praised her proposal to give technical colleges money to buy equipment. “College is good, it’s great, but not every job needs a college degree, so it’s nice to see tech schools getting some more attention,” he said.

Republican Representative Tony Randolph described himself as “truly fiscally responsible” so he liked the governor’s talk about “tightening the budget and doing everything we can to get money back to citizens of the state, especially in times like this.”

The electrical contractor said he’s looking forward to studying the proposal some more. “I do like the sounds of how this budget plays out better than I have in times past,” he said.