PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative conference committee Wednesday decided that $15 million should be earmarked for a biomedical research center proposed for the USD Discovery District in northwest Sioux Falls.

The House-Senate panel restored the original amount to HB 1210 that the House had passed. The Senate had reduced it to one dollar.

“I think this is a great opportunity for Sioux Falls,” Senator Art Rusch, R-Vermillion, said before the 6-0 vote.

The same group of lawmakers also recommended putting $2 million back into HB 1209 to complete renovations at the National Music Museum on the University of South Dakota campus in Vermillion. That was approved 6-0, too.

The museum bill originally called for $3 million. The Senate Committee on Appropriations took the amount down to $2 million. The Senate then reduced it to $1.

House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem was prime sponsor of both bills. Other members of the conference committee were senators Casey Crabtree, R-Madison, and Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton; and representatives Linda Duba, D-Sioux Falls, and Tim Reed, R-Brookings.

The Senate later Wednesday afternoon gave its approval 29-6 to the museum bill and 34-1 to the research center bill.

“(The research center) would be a great thing for the future of our state,” Crabtree said.