Legislators recognize four of South Dakota’s first ‘Heroes’

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Four law-enforcement officers who carried survivors to safety from the Chamberlain plane crash November 30 will be honored with a commemoration Thursday by the South Dakota House of Representatives.

HC 8005 recognizes Chamberlain police officers Teil Glaus and Garret Harmon, state Highway Patrol trooper Josh De Wild and Brule County chief deputy sheriff Tory Engel.

They were among the six honored by Governor Kristi Noem on the opening day of the 2020 legislative session when she announced the start of her Governor’s Awards for Heroism.

Also honored by governor were Sturgis police officers Dylan Goetch and Christopher Schmoker, who pulled an unconscious man from a burning home in May.

Representative Rebecca Reimer, a Chamberlain Republican, is prime sponsor of the commemoration for Glaus, Harmon, De Wild and Engel.