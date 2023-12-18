PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A state legislator wants the South Dakota Supreme Court to consider his letter, in addition to an official brief filed for the Legislature, in its response for advice on legislative conflicts of interest.

The letter from Republican Representative Jon Hansen alleges that the Legislature’s filing was drafted on the consultation of three legislators and filed with the Supreme Court without circulating it among the rest of the 103 current legislators.

“No vote was taken as to whether the Legislature’s Brief — in final form or any draft form — constitutes the opinion of the majority of the members,” Hansen stated in the letter. He said he first saw the Legislature’s brief only after it was filed with the Supreme Court and after the November 30 deadline had passed for filing friend-of-the-court briefs.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem requested the advisory opinion from the Supreme Court and wants to use it as she fills two legislative vacancies. Jessica Castleberry resigned from the Senate after her business was found to have received COVID-19 aid from the state Department of Social Services. Jess Olson resigned from House, citing health issues.

Hansen was the No. 2 presiding officer in the House during the 2021-22 term when he was speaker pro tem. Traditionally, the speaker pro tem is chosen as House speaker for the following term. Hansen, however, lost his run for speaker to Republican Representative Hugh Bartels for the 2023-24 term.

As speaker, Bartels chairs the Legislature’s Executive Board, which voted to hire Ron Parsons to prepare its brief. Senator Lee Schoenbeck, in his role as Senate president pro tem, is vice chair of the Executive Board.

Joining Hansen in disagreeing with the Legislature’s filing were 16 other Republican legislators, including 15 from the House. The names include some who are officers in the South Dakota Freedom Caucus.

Republicans currently hold 62 of the 70 House seats, with one vacant. Republicans currently hold 30 of the 35 Senate seats, with one vacant.

Hansen contends that the Legislature’s brief asserts that the conflict of interest provisions in Article III, section 12 of the South Dakota Constitution don’t apply to the Legislature’s general appropriations bill that funds state government each year. Hansen said that under that interpretation, “the overwhelming majority of state spending would fall outside the Constitutional conflict of interest protections.”

Hansen told the Supreme Court in the letter that such an interpretation “would gut the protections for taxpayers from legislative abuse.” He wrote, “The conflict of interest protections of Article 3, Section 12 apply to state expenditure contracts authorized via the General Appropriations Bill.”

The Supreme Court received no other friend-of-the-court filings, according to a spokeswoman. The court received the governor’s brief and the attorney general’s brief on Friday. Chief Justice Steven Jensen said the court would decide after receiving the briefs whether to hold a hearing. The 2024 session of the Legislature opens on January 9.