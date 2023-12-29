PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Republican leaders for the South Dakota Senate and House of Representatives hope that the governor appoints new lawmakers to fill the current vacancies before the 2024 legislative session starts at noon CT on Tuesday, January 9.

But it doesn’t appear that House Republican leader Will Mortenson and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree will get what they want. That’s because Gov. Kristi Noem still plans to wait for an advisory opinion from the South Dakota Supreme Court on legislative conflicts of interest, before announcing her picks for the two open seats.

The court scheduled the one-hour hearing for 11 a.m. CT on Monday, January 8. It’s possible though unlikely that the high court’s five justices could pull together their answers on the governor’s nine specific questions, and publicly release the opinion before the opening gavels sound the next day.

“The Legislature is built to run at full capacity. I understand the hesitation, given the uncertainty surrounding the advisory opinion, but the people of District 34 deserve representation. I hope she appoints someone before session begins,” Mortenson told KELOLAND News.

“Will and I are on the same page with this entire issue,” Crabtree said. “While I understand their reasoning to wait for the advisory opinion, the people in District 35 deserve to have a voice in the Senate at the start of session. In the meantime, the Senate Republican caucus will focus on the robust legislative agenda that we have developed with the House.”

Republicans control all but four of the Senate’s 35 seats and all but seven of the 70 seats in the House. For now, the Republican governor isn’t budging. The vacant seats were held by Jessica Castleberry in the Senate and Jess Olson in the House.

Castleberry, who was appointed by Noem in 2020, resigned on August 17 of this year, after agreeing to repay a large portion of the COVID funds that went to her childcare business. The governor announced the vacancy the next day and set a September 18 deadline to receive names to consider as a replacement.

Olson resigned on November 13, citing health reasons. “A break is not easy but necessary, and I look forward to the possibility of returning to public service in the future,” she wrote on Facebook. The governor announced the vacancy that day. wishing Olson “a quick recovery,” and asked for names of a possible replacement by December 5.

KELOLAND News asked the governor’s office whether she plans to continue waiting for the Supreme Court’s advisory opinion.

“The governor’s brief speaks for itself,” answered her press secretary, Amelia Joy, in an email.

There were no responses from the governor’s office to the other two questions in the email: Does she have any specific people in mind for the appointments? And who will represent the governor at the hearing? The governor’s legal counsel, Katie Hruska, signed the brief filed with the Supreme Court.

Some have suggested that the South Dakota Constitution might need an amendment, which would require a statewide vote for adoption.

“It’s been clear that the Legislature, the governor, and the attorney general would like to receive an advisory opinion on this matter from the Supreme Court. To date we haven’t been involved in any discussion on the actions you mentioned, but the opinion will guide whether our members want to have further conversations,” Crabtree said.

He added, “I’m hopeful we can find clarity and certainty on this issue so that it will help guide future legislative bodies and its members.”

How we got here:

July 27 — The governor and the attorney general released letters regarding the inappropriate use of COVID funds by Republican Senator Jessica Castleberry.

August 17 — The attorney general announced a settlement with Castleberry. She resigned from the Senate that day.

October 20 — The governor requested the advisory opinion from the South Dakota Supreme Court. House Speaker Hugh Bartels, Senate President Pro Tem Lee Schoenbeck and state Attorney General Marty Jackley filed letters of support for her request.

October 31 — The Supreme Court ordered that the governor, the attorney general and the Legislature submit briefs no later than December 15 and that any other interested parties should submit briefs no later than November 30. The order, signed by Chief Justice Steven Jensen, also said that the court would decide after receiving the briefs upon the procedure for considering the matter and reaching a decision, including whether to set the matter for oral argument.

November 30 — No other interested party submitted a brief by the court’s deadline.

December 15 — The Legislature, governor and attorney general submitted briefs by the court’s deadline. The court also received a letter from Republican Representative Jon Hansen, signed by 16 other Republican lawmakers, disagreeing with the Legislature’s brief and asking that the court consider their perspective.

December 22 — The court announced the January 8 hearing date and designated 20 minutes apiece for attorneys representing the governor, the attorney general and the Legislature to present their arguments. The order didn’t mention the Hansen letter.

About the picture: South Dakota Supreme Court justices Scott Myren, Patricia DeVaney, Mark Salter and Janine Kern, with Chief Justice Steven Jensen (far right), during the governor’s 2023 State of the State address.