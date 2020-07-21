Legislative committee wants to bridge a gap between S.D. governor and tribal governments

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers began steps Tuesday to be more assertive in trying to foster better feelings between South Dakota’s governor and some tribal governments’ leaders.

The Legislature’s State-Tribal Relations Committee reached consensus that consultation protocols should be developed between state government and each of the nine tribal governments with reservations in South Dakota.

That came after a discussion specifically about the continuing dispute over tribal COVID-19 highway checkpoints that have been conducted for months on the Cheyenne River and Pine Ridge reservations.

The lawmakers also informally agreed their Legislative Research Council staff should start keeping a list of contact people for each tribe, the governor’s office and the state attorney general office.

State Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg participated in the committee’s teleconference meeting. Neither Governor Kristi Noem nor any of her staff took part.

Ravnsborg noted the June 22 lawsuit over checkpoints that was filed in federal court by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe against U.S. President Donald Trump and members of his administration over the checkpoints. Ravnsborg said the state of South Dakota isn’t a party.

Ravnsborg said he has a concern about potential interactions between tribal members at checkpoints and visiting motorcyclists and others headed to Sturgis for the August rally. Ravnsborg said he has discussed the situation with Ron Parsons, the U.S. attorney for South Dakota, but hasn’t talked with CRST Chairman Harold Frazier.

Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, asked whether Ravnsborg, a Republican, would be interested in communicating with tribal officials. Replied Ravnsborg, “I am always about more communication, more consultation.” He added that he prefers to handle disputes at the lowest-possible level rather than in court. “It’s harder to walk back than if you were sitting down trying to work something out,” Ravnsborg said.

Representative Tamara St. John, a Sisseton Republican who is a member of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate, supported Heinert’s idea. She said consultation is required between the U.S. Department of the Interior and tribal governments. Her “constant concern” is that state government hasn’t been required to consult with tribal governments. She said it would be good to have a written policy.

Representative Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican and the House speaker, said there should be specific points of contact with each tribe for the attorney general, the LRC and the executive branch. Haugaard acknowledged consultation might mean something different from tribe to tribe.

Haugaard, an attorney, said the CRST lawsuit could be helpful in clarifying the federal law and he said the legislative committee could consider an amicus brief.

The committee’s chairman, Representative Shawn Bordeaux, a Mission Democrat and member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, said that he, while on the tribal council, had been cautioned by other tribal members about statements and even his presence at various meetings.

Senator Lance Russell, a Hot Springs Republican, said it was “disrespectful” that the governor chose to not meet with the committee after being invited to its previous meeting. Russell said he recently went through several Oglala Sioux Tribe checkpoints and thought the questions were appropriate.

Regarding the Republican governor’s indication of possible state action if tribes didn’t remove checkpoints from state and federal highways, Russell, who at one time was state’s attorney for Oglala Lakota County, said, “There should have been some research before the threat.” Failing to follow through can make a situation worse, he said, “because all it does is strains our relationship.”

Russell, who has sometimes criticized the governor, said, “I would hope they are listening today and make good faith efforts..to bridge the communication gap here.” He thanked the attorney general, to whom he lost the Republican nomination for attorney general two summers ago, for participating.

Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek told Ravnsborg a consultation policy is needed. “A protocol does need to be set,” Lengkeek said, and offered that the governor through her checkpoints comments had created a negative atmosphere.

Lengkeek said his reservation in central South Dakota had considered checkpoints but didn’t get support from off-reservation officials and never received responses on correspondence sent to the state Department of Transportation.

He said he received photographs of people “with Trump hats and Noem hats looking to do some damage” on other reservations, such as Pine Ridge, in response to those checkpoints. “This is a real concern to us,” Lengkeek said.

Ravnsborg said he doesn’t want groups causing damage or committing violence on state or tribal ground. Representative Tony Randolph, a Rapid City Republican, asked about the photos. Lengkeek said they came from other reservations. “This is well-known, this is nothing new, South Dakota has a lot of groups like that, especially in the Black Hills,” Lengkeek said.

Heinert expressed appreciation for Ravnsborg’s participation and noted that Ravnsborg attended the alternative gathering that some tribal leaders held in January on the same afternoon as the Legislature’s State of the Tribes address. Heinert said Ravnsborg wants to engage tribal people.

Heinert said the Oglala Sioux tribal council has formally passed consultation protocols and those could be a starting point.