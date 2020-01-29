Legislation sails ahead to allow data from more than just SDSU for setting ag property values

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The state Revenue Department should be able tap data regarding agricultural land’s productivity from more than just South Dakota State University, a panel of the Legislature recommended Tuesday.

The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee endorsed HB 1006.

Representative Kirk Chaffee, a Whitewood Republican, said it would allow contracts with other public research facilities.

The change would let the state’s agricultural land assessment task force to dig deeper into information other agencies and campuses might have, such as calf prices.

“Better data makes better assessments,” Chaffee said.

Lesley Coyle, director for the state property-tax division, said the productivity model for setting agricultural property values has been fully in effect — meaning all 66 counties are now about where the numbers say they should be — since 2018.

It’s a complex system based on each property’s soil types and its use during the preceding eight years, with the highest and lowest years set aside.

Coyle said soil types are being revised for the first time this year. The Legislature converted South Dakota to the income approach, in 2009, from the previous market-based system.

Representative Ray Ring, a Vermillion Democrat, asked why the new legislation didn’t allow private data sources too. He is a retired University of South Dakota economics professor.

“Where were you this summer?” Chaffee good-naturedly replied. Chaffee said he had favored including the possibility of private data. The idea was dropped during the bill-drafting process. “But I’d love to insert it sometime,” Chaffee said.

Ring said it should be considered.

“A point well made, well taken,” Representative Mark Willadsen, a Sioux Falls Republican and the committee chairman, said. He suggested Ring work on an amendment for the House of Representatives to consider when the bill comes up for debate, possibly Thursday afternoon.

,Jeremiah Murphy, lobbyist for the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association, testified that the legislation is “a good opportunity for change.”

“This increases the amount of data that can be used to make these assessments and decisions,” Murphy said.

Mike Held, lobbyist for the South Dakota Farm Bureau, also spoke in favor. He said the “bottom line” is to get the most accurate information available.

Angela Ehlers, representing the South Dakota Conservation Districts, and Brenda Forman, lobbyist for the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, also testified as supporters.

So did David Owen, lobbyist for the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He was one of the early advocates for changing the system two governors ago and served on the oversight task force for years. “It has worked very well,” he said.

No one testified as an opponent.

Chaffee said much of the additional data could be downloaded at no cost from the internet. He said a 2008 state law established the task force that he — as Meade County director of equalization — served on before he was a legislator.

Representative John Mills, a Volga Republican, called for its passage. “I got my questions answered,” he said.

Representative Tim Reed, a Brookings Republican, agreed. “It’s great to see all the support,” he said.