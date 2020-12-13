Lederman in, Noem out as S.D. Trump elector

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Republican Party chairman Dan Lederman will replace Governor Kristi Noem on Monday as a presidential elector for Republican candidate Donald Trump, KELOLAND News has learned.

State elections director Kea Warne confirmed on Saturday the switch will occur.

It’s not a first, according to Warne.

She said Pam Roberts substituted as a Trump elector in December 2016 for then-Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels. Roberts was South Dakota Republican chairwoman at the time.

Trump, seeking a second term this year, won South Dakota’s three electoral votes in the November 3 election. He defeated Democratic nominee Joe Biden 261,043 votes to 150,471.

States cast their Electoral College votes Monday. Biden appears to have won at least 270 electoral votes nationally.

The governor’s communications director, Ian Fury, didn’t respond to questions Saturday from KELOLAND News about what led to Lederman’s substitution for her.

South Dakota’s two other Trump electors are Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A spokesman for Ravnsborg’s office also didn’t respond to KELOLAND News questions Saturday.

Elections director Warne pointed to several South Dakota laws regarding the non-appearance of an elector and the selection of a replacement.