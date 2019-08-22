Lease-holder buying land along S.D.-owned rail line

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Railroad Board is selling property along a state-owned line at Caputa to a ranch group that currently leases it.

The buyer is H & H Land Company. Managing partner Brian Hammerbeck of Rapid City met with the board Wednesday morning about the purchase.

The strip measures 1,460 feet by 150 feet on the south side of the unincorporated community along SD 44 in Pennington County.

Hammerbeck estimated the size at five to six acres. The state Department of Transportation currently receives $60 per year from the lease.

An appraisal is planned to determine the sale price. Hammerbeck told the board the goal is to “clean up” the parcel.

He said in a July 5 letter to the board’s staff there are noxious weeds, junk and debris on the land, and the fences are falling down and in poor shape.

Its current use is hay storage.