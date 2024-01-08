This story has been updated.

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Supreme Court listened to oral arguments Monday about the meaning of the state constitution’s prohibition against legislators being “interested, directly or indirectly, in any contract with the state or any county” during the term to which they were elected and for one year after.

Republican Governor Kristi Noem requested an advisory opinion from the court. She is waiting to hear the court’s answer before making appointments to fill two legislative seats that became vacant from resignations.

The Legislature is set to open the 2024 session on Tuesday with only 103 members.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen said the court would issue a written answer but didn’t say when that will be. Among the courtroom audience were state lawmakers Mike Derby, Jon Hansen, Will Mortenson, Hugh Bartels, Jim Mehlhaff, Brent Hoffman, Jim Stalzer, Rebecca Reimer, Lee Schoenbeck, Chris Karr and Reynold Nesiba.

The chief justice and several other justices asked the attorneys — Katie Hruska for the governor, Ron Parsons Jr. for the Legislature’s Executive Board and state Attorney General Marty Jackley — whether the court could reformulate the governor’s nine fact-bound questions into a more general one they could answer.

Hruska agreed the court could do that. When Justice Patricia DeVaney asked what the broader question might be, Hruska said, “In fairness, it’s not a question that I thought of.”

Parsons said the court is free to reframe questions. Chief Justice Jensen asked what authority says the court has that power. Replied Parsons, a former U.S. attorney for the District of South Dakota, “This court is invested with the power to answer questions as it would, as it will.”

Hruska said the governor is looking for something similar to the advisory opinion the Supreme Court issued that said legislators can’t receive COVID-19 federal aid to their businesses. That’s what eventually led to the resignation of Jessica Castleberry from the Senate last year.

But Parsons said there are thousands of contracts that are funded through the general appropriations act that’s approved by the Legislature each year.

Justice Mark Salter Salter said the 2020 In re Noem advisory opinion was a response to a special legislative session and suggested that it perhaps doesn’t apply here. “Yes, I think that’s accurate. In re Noem is a unique outlier situation,” Parsons replied, noting that the one-page law that the Legislature passed by married to a seven-page joint resolution that was more specific. “That to me is the outlier situation that may prove the rule,” Parsons said.

Jackley told the court that his office would continue to enforce the standard that then-Attorney General Bill Janklow set with a 1977 official opinion that declared legislators couldn’t bid on state contracts regardless of when the funding was passed.

Jackley said the court should issue a guiding standard. Justice Salter said the court could face facts that aren’t represented in the governor’s current set of questions. Jackley said the court has adopted factors in other decisions that can be useful for enforcement.

Justice Salter noted that Mississippi has a lengthy state law defining the types of state contracts that Mississippi legislators can and can’t have, “Could the Legislature do that here?” Salter asked. “Absolutely,” Jackley answered.

Chief Justice Jensen asked whether a legislator could remove the taint of being involved in a state or county contract by not voting on the appropriation that funds it or the legislation that authorizes it. He noted that the South Dakota Constitution’s prohibition refers to the legislator’s elected term, rather than to the vote on a piece of legislation.

“It seems pretty broad,” the chief justice said.

“Yes,” the attorney general agreed.

Meanwhile a group of conservative legislators known as the South Dakota Freedom Caucus renewed the call Monday for the governor to make the appointments now rather than continue to wait for the Supreme Court’s advisory opinion.