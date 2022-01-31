PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — They couldn’t kill it. They couldn’t advance it. So House Speaker Spencer Gosch asked the question: How much would it cost South Dakota to go back to hosting a separate set of presidential primary elections, three months before the state’s regular June primaries?

The Legislative Research Council will work on an answer to that bottom-line question about HB 1116. The legislation from Representative Drew Dennert, R-Aberdeen, would establish South Dakota’s presidential primaries on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in March for 2024.

That would add South Dakota to the 14 states in 2020 that held presidential primaries on what’s commonly known as Super Tuesday. South Dakota now holds the presidential contests on the same first Tuesday of June as the rest of the state’s primary elections.

“We are the last of the last,” Dennert told the House State Affairs Committee.

The exception, he acknowledged, came in 2008, when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton battled for the Democratic nomination right up to the national convention. “It’s very uncommon South Dakota draws national attention,” Dennert said, calling that one “somewhat of a fluke.”

Older South Dakotans might remember even earlier times, when the state tried early presidential primaries, starting in 1988. The Legislature moved back to one primary date after the 1996 contests.

Dennert estimated the cost of separating them again at an additional; $1 million to $2 million. He was the only witness supporting his bill. The only opposition came from Roger Tellinghuisen, whose client on this occasion was the South Dakota Association of County Officials, whose members include the auditors who run elections in the state’s 66 counties.

Tellinghuisen said the auditors already have difficulty finding sufficient poll workers for the June primaries. “This would just compound the problem,” he said.

March weather also can be tricky, Tellinghuisen said, but Dennert said there could be an early blizzard for the November general election too. He said South Dakota’s 46-day period for absentee voting could also help address the weather question.

On the question of poll workers, Dennert said he thinks many of them are dedicated and would be willing to work the March presidential primaries. He said South Dakota’s economy could benefit financially from presidential campaigns spending on advertising and staff.

Representative Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, said finding poll workers would be a problem and wondered whether South Dakota’s three electoral votes that are awarded to the winner of the general election for president would generate competition in the primary.

A motion by Representative David Anderson, R-Hudson, to kill the bill ended in a 6-6 tie. A motion by Gosch to recommend the bill move forward also tied 6-6. Gosch then requested the fiscal note. That not only could get a more precise estimate. It also buys time until the return of the committee’s 13th member, Representative Rebecca Reimer, R-Chamberlain.