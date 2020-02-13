Lawmakers set schedule for hiring a new director of South Dakota Legislature staff

1  of  187
Closings & Delays
Aberdeen Area Senior Center Aberdeen Catholic School System Aberdeen Head Start Aberdeen School District Abiding Savior Academy Adrian Schools Agar-Blunt-Onida School District ALC Christian Learning Center Preschool Alcester-Hudson School District Andes Central School District Arlington School District Avon School District Baltic School District Beresford School District Big Stone City School Bloomfield Community Schools Bon Homme School District Bowdle School District Boys & Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire Brandon Valley School District Bridgewater-Emery School District Britton-Hecla School District Brookings School District Browns Valley School District Canby Schools Canistota School District Canton School District Castlewood School District Centerville School District Central Lyon Community Chamberlain School District Chancellor Reformed Church Chester School District Christ Lutheran Church (Hartford) Chuck Sutton Auction Clark School District Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley Colman-Egan School District Colome School District Corsica-Stickney School District Crow Creek Head Start Dell Rapids School District Dell Rapids-St. Mary's School DeSmet School District Deubrook School District Deuel School District Doland School District Dupree Edgerton Public - Private Edmunds Central ELC-Pipestone Elk Point-Jefferson School District Elkton School District Ellsworth, MN Enemy Swim Day Estelline School District Ethan School District Eureka School District Faulkton School District First Baptist Children's Center First Presbyterian Church Sioux Falls Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Government Flandreau School District Florence School District Frederick Freeman Freeman Academy Fulda School District Garretson Gayville-Volin George Little Rock Community Gettysburg Good Shepherd Lutheran Groton Hanson School District Harris-Lake Park Harrisburg School District Hendricks, MN Henry Highmore-Harrold Hills-Beaver Creek Hitchcock-Tulare Holy Trinity Catholic Hoven Howard Huron Head Start Huron School District Immaculate Conception Ipswich Irene-Wakonda Iroquois Ivanhoe School District James Valley Christian Kimball School District Lake Area Tech Lake Benton School District Lake Preston Langford Lennox School District Leola Lower Brule Lower Brule CC Luverne Luverne Area Aquatics & Fitness Lyman Lynd Madison Main Street Center Marion Marshall Marty Indian McCook Central Menno Milbank Miller School District Milroy Minnesota West-Canby Minnesota West-Granite Falls Minnesota West-Jackson Minnesota West-Luverne Minnesota West-Pipestone Minnesota West-Worthington Mitchell Mitchell Christian Montrose Mount Vernon Murray County Central Nathanael Lutheran Church Northwest Iowa CC Northwestern Oldham-Ramona Ortonville-Big Stone City Parker Parkston Pipestone Plankinton School District Platte-Geddes Presentation College-Aberdeen Redfield Head Start Redfield School District Rock County Opportunities Rock Rapids Head Start Round Lake-Brewster Russell-Tyler-Ruthton School District Rutland School District Sacred Heart Sanborn Central Scotland Sibley-Ocheyedan Sioux Falls Public Sioux Valley-Volga Christian Sisseton School District Sisseton Wahpeton Housing Authority Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate South Dakota Urban Indian Health St. Francis Indian St. Martin Lutheran Summit SWO Head Start Timber Lake School District Tiospa Zina Tribal School Tiospaye Topa Tracy Tri-Valley Tripp-Delmont School District Vermillion Viborg-Hurley Wagner Warner Watertown Christian Watertown School District Waubay Waverly-South Shore Webster Wessington Springs West Central West Lyon Community Westbrook Walnut Grove Activities White Lake Willow Lake Wilmot Windom Winner School District Wolsey-Wessington Woonsocket Worthington Yankton

Lawmakers set schedule for hiring a new director of South Dakota Legislature staff

Capitol News Bureau

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Lawmakers who oversee operations of the South Dakota Legislative Research Council agreed Thursday on a plan for hiring a new director.

The current director, Jason Hancock, plans after the 2020 session ends March 30 to return to Idaho, where he will be deputy secretary of state in charge of elections.

The council serves as the year-round professional staff for the Legislature, which holds its annual sessions from January through March and has committee meetings at various times the other nine months of the year.

The Legislature’s Executive Board approved posting the vacancy at the LRC website sdlegislature.gov, the state government Bureau of Human Resources website, the state Department of Labor and Regulation website, the National Conference of State Legislatures jobs-clearinghouse website and the Council of State Governments “Stateline Midwest” publication.

The board will also have the Council of State Governments regional office email the information to Midwest states’ legislative directors.

Monday, March 9, is the last day to apply for the position, according to Senator Brock Greenfield, a Clark Republican who chairs the Executive Board this year.

Greenfield said director Hancock and Executive Board members will review applications the week of March 9-12. The board will meet March 12 in closed-door session to determine who receives interviews.

The remainder of the timeline hasn’t been set, according to Greenfield.

A possible schedule the board considered Thursday calls for interviews starting approximately March 18 and continuing as necessary through about March 25.

Reference checks would be conducted and salary requirements would be determined March 26-27, under the tentative plan, and the board would meet again March 30, after the 2020 session ends, to discuss making an offer, including the potential salary.

Greenfield said he assigned five of the board’s members to review the Legislative Research Council’s current status, such as what works well and what could possibly be strengthened.

Senator Jim White, a Huron Republican, will head the subgroup. Others are Representative John Mills, a Volga Republican; Representative Sue Peterson, a Sioux Falls Republican; Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert of Mission; and House Speaker Steven Haugaard, a Sioux Falls Republican and the board’s co-chairman.

The application advertisement distributed to the board Thursday covers four standard pages of paper. It described the agency, the position, compensation and benefits, qualifications and the community of Pierre and the application requirements.

“We think we know the direction we’re moving now relative to the vacancy that will occur with director Hancock’s departure,” Greenfield said during the meeting after the board re-opened its closed session. 

“We will be soliciting applications until March 9. We will then proceed by reviewing those applications and beginning the process of who to choose to interview in person, and go from there,” Greenfield said. 

Hancock previously worked for the Idaho Department of Education. He started as LRC director August 5, 2014, with a salary of $125,000. His current salary is $137,158. He was hired after the board dismissed long-time director Jim Fry in 2013 following an outside review by NCSL staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss