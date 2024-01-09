PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State lawmakers liked a lot of what they heard from South Dakota’s Republican governor to open the 2024 legislative session.

Kristi Noem’s emphasis on freedoms — such as respect — caught the ear of Republican Rep. Kirk Chaffee.

“With politics being so polarized, it’s just nice, especially so early on in session, to look at and expound upon, what respect means and how we could all stand to treat everybody just a little bit better,” Chaffee said.

“I thought it was great,” said Republican Sen. Jim Stalzer. “She covered most of the key points of what’s happened in the state the last year — and of course, I agree with her.”

Republican Sen. Kyle Schoenfish agreed with most of Noem’s speech.

“South Dakota is doing well because of our emphasizing freedom and let business do their thing and let people live,” he said.

Schoenfish, who chairs the Senate’s Education Committee, said he’s interested in learning more about the governor’s goal of seeing more of state K-12 aid find its way into teacher salaries.

The speech was “really interesting” for Democratic Rep. Erin Healy.

“It was a really nice take on the freedoms that we have here, but we didn’t hear about freedoms that we don’t have,” Healy said. “So when I think about that, I’m thinking of child care.”

The Sioux Falls market where Healy lives is short on state-licensed child-care facilities. “We’re missing out on discussing a huge problem that we’re seeing here,” she said.

Healy said the governor talked about things such as the freedom to bear arms.

“I felt like it was a partisan issue to bring that up, especially when we’re talking about inviting gun manufacturers to the state of South Dakota, because they’re under attack in other states that are leaning more blue (Democratic),” she said.

Healy also said it’s a given that South Dakotans enjoy the freedom to be outdoors but she wants to know more about the governor’s nest-predator bounty program that encourages trapping of skunks and other animals that eat pheasant eggs.

“It’s wonderful to see that it’s working for some. But I think that there needs to be more information shared about that predator program that we’re not seeing,” Healy said.

Healy said she “really enjoyed” the governor’s remarks about problem-solving courts and rehabilitation. The governor said she commuted the sentences of some people who were behind bars for felony ingestion of illegal drugs.

“I would love to see some policy that would change our ingestion laws, so it would no longer be a felony here in South Dakota. I believe we’re one of the only states that still has that felony on the books,” Healy said.