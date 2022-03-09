PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A legislative conference committee is recommending that medical-cannabis cardholders in South Dakota be limited to no more than two flowering plants and two immature ones. The Senate and House will next decide whether the Wednesday deal is acceptable.

“I think it’s a reasonable compromise for the two chambers to agree to,” Representative Fred Deutsch, R-Florence, said before the 4-2 vote.

He offered it as a middle-ground for SB 24, after the House-Senate negotiating panel rejected his attempt to ban homegrown altogether for medical-cannabis cardholders. The Senate had previously approved three flowering plants and three immature plants.

IM 26, which 70% of voters approved in November 2020 legalizing medical cannabis, sets a floor of at least three plants but doesn’t have an upper limit. The 2+2 deal would change that.

Supporting it Wednesday were senators Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, and Bryan Breitling, R-Miller, and representatives Hugh Bartels, R-Watertown, and Deutsch. Opposed were Senator Michael Rohl, R-Aberdeen, and Representative Jennifer Keintz, D-Eden.

During public testimony, Representative Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, said he opposed homegrown because millions of dollars will be invested in cannabis dispensaries and homegrown takes away customers.

But Terra Larson, a lobbyist for the South Dakota Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said voters were “very clear” that homegrown should be part of the medical cannabis system. She said voters wanted homegrown for people who don’t have ready access to dispensaries.