Lawmakers’ panel OKs revised K-12 medical-cannabis rules for South Dakota public schools

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s rules on storing and administering medical cannabis in K-12 settings will apply only to public schools, a panel of legislators decided Monday.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee voted 5-0 to accept a revised set of regulations from the state Board of Education Standards.

The lawmakers refused June 7 to accept an earlier version that applied to public and non-public schools.

The panel also made several other recommendations at the June meeting, including the need for policies for situations involving athletics and use of industrial equipment.

The education board, working with the state Department of Education, held another meeting July 9. The board invited public comments but didn’t receive any.

South Dakota voters approved IM 26 last November legalizing medical marijuana. The state Department of Education needed to have its rules in place by the start of fall 2021 classes.

State Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson said Monday there would be a gap of time before the state Department of Health rules are in place this fall for medical-cannabis cardholders and caregivers.

Senator Jean Hunhoff thanked the education board and department for addressing the legislators’ concerns.

“These are new waters for South Dakota,” said Hunhoff, who served much of her career as a registered nurse. “I would beg patience for everyone. It will be done. This is just part of the process.”