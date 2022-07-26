PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A panel of state lawmakers and others is beginning work on a plan to bring South Dakota’s prison system into the 22nd century.

The Legislature’s Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund met for the first time Tuesday morning at the Capitol.

Senator Mike Diedrich (deed-rick), a Rapid City Republican, chairs the task force. He said the group will meet three times and report to the Legislature ahead of the 2023 session that opens in January.

South Dakota’s new secretary of corrections Kellie Wasko presented an overview of the various facilities for men in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Springfield and Yankton and for women in Pierre.

She said the women’s population this year has already exceeded what the consultant had forecast for 2024.

This afternoon Wasko will go over the consultant’s recommendations and the Department of Corrections analysis of them.

The task force has 15 legislators and seven others, including inmate Isaac Swan of Rapid City who is on parole and Brown County Commission member Mike Wiese.

A separate legislative panel meanwhile is looking at regional jails that counties share while a third group of lawmakers is studying the juvenile justice system.

