PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A year after the South Dakota Legislature told the state Department of Education to standardize how dual-credit college courses are counted toward high school graduation, state lawmakers now want to back off.

The Senate Education Committee on Tuesday unanimously backed legislation that would remove the requirement. The repeal will be on the Senate consent calendar Wednesday afternoon. The House of Representatives would consider it next.

The reversal comes after the state Board of Education Standards struggled last year to find a way to make it work. The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee in the end wouldn’t let the board’s proposal take effect.

Republican Sen. Mike Rohl brought SB2 that will return to the old approach that lets each school district decide how much the courses should count. He said roughly half of South Dakota’s high schools award a half-credit and the other half give a full credit, often because they use different methods for their school days — and neither side wanted to budge.

“We don’t want to discourage kids from using this dual enrollment program,” Rohl said. “We shouldn’t punish one or the other.”

Republican Sen. Tim Reed described the 2023 law as a “whoops” as he called for its repeal Tuesday. “We probably didn’t get deep into it. Block scheduling makes a difference,” he said.

The committee on Tuesday also endorsed Rohl’s legislation that would provide tuition breaks to school counselors when they need state recertification every five years. Republican Sen. Tom Pischke cast the lone no but didn’t explain his reason.

The state Bureau of Finance and Management and the state Board of Regents sent officials to speak against it because of cost. Rohl presented a Legislative Research Council estimate that it could range between $18,000 and $25,000 a year, while a BFM estimate put the price at $436,000.

The Legislature has already passed laws providing tuition breaks for K-12 teachers and vocational instructors and for state government employees.