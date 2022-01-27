PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — If other legislators have asked to see materials from the Jason Ravnsborg file, those requests haven’t caught the ear of some members of the committee that’s deciding whether to recommend impeachment of South Dakota’s attorney general.

House Democrat leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls and House Republican leader Kent Peterson of Salem made their comments Thursday.

“Not that I’m aware of,” Smith said.

Said Peterson, “I’m not aware if they have or haven’t, but I know that was in the resolution that was passed and is available to those, so I guess I’m not aware of that.”

They said the House Select Committee on Investigation plans to meet again Monday afternoon. The panel is looking at whether Ravnsborg committed any impeachable offense related to the death of pedestrian Joe Boever.

The House resolution creating the committee provided that all House members “shall have nonpublic access to all information gathered by the select committee.”

Meanwhile, the committee’s chair, House Speaker Spencer Gosch of Glenham, confirmed that its members have been on the receiving end of what he described as “a telemarketing ploy to impeach Ravnsborg.”

Gosch said an out-of-state company has been calling South Dakota residents, encouraging them to say yes to a call-transfer to members of the committee.

“I am aware of these calls and have myself been on the receiving end of a large number of these calls. They started on Monday and have gone through the week. I notified Governor Noem right away, so she too is aware of what’s going on,” he said.

“This telemarketing firm is using a nonfactual, distasteful, and inappropriate script to insight (incite) public outrage. It is clear to me that whoever is behind this movement is trying to impede, influence, or taint the ongoing investigation of this committee,” he continued.

“We are looking into who is behind this. If you have any information regarding these calls, please reach out to your legislators or call my office at (605) 773-3830,” Gosch said.

Governor Kristi Noem, a Republican, has repeatedly called for Ravnsborg, a Republican, to resign but she steered clear Thursday of further involvement. Noem issued a statement earlier in the week, saying: “I have seen the entire investigative file, and the public deserves to see it so that they can learn the truth of what happened.”