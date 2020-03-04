Lawmakers choose to ban collective bargaining for faculty at South Dakota state universities

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The final decision whether to end collective bargaining for more than 1,300 university faculty at South Dakota’s public campuses is now up to Governor Kristi Noem.

It seems likely she’ll sign SB 147 into law, because she supported it.

The legislation received final approval Tuesday afternoon, 47-19, from the House of Representatives.

“This bill is not anti-faculty. This bill is not anti-higher education,” said Representative Jon Hansen, a Dell Rapids Republican and graduate of the University of South Dakota law school.

The bill affects faculty at the state universities in Vermillion, Brookings, Madison, Aberdeen, Rapid City and Spearfish, as well as the branch campuses in Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

House members had approved a broader bill Thursday that also would have ended collective bargaining for the teachers at the state School for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Aberdeen and the state School for the Deaf in Sioux Falls.

Passage of SB 147 means that bill, HB 1266, now likely will go away or be turned into something else Wednesday morning in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

Senate Republican leader Kris Langer of Dell Rapids is prime sponsor of 147 and lead Senate sponsor of 1266, whose prime sponsor is Representative Scyller Borglum, a Rapid City Republican.

“Well, here we go again,” Representative Ray Ring, a Vermillion Democrat and retired USD faculty member, said Tuesday as he began to argue against the Langer-Hansen bill.

Ring had likewise talked against Borglum’s bill Thursday but then, he admitted, “inadvertently” pressed the green button and voted for it.

The South Dakota Education Association is the parent organization for the Council on Higher Education that bargains on behalf of the state-universities’ faculty. SDEA tends to support Democratic candidates. The Legislature has Republican super-majorities and Noem is a Republican.

COHE and the state Board of Regents have become stuck in their current negotiations on what are called ‘professors of practice’ that have ample professional experience but are lighter on academic achievement. The regents want more than COHE wants to allow.

“I don’t know what a professor of practice means,” Ring said.

Representative Timothy Johns, a Lead Republican, also spoke up for faculty. “Somebody needs to represent them,” Johns, a lawyer, said. “I don’t see where South Dakota is going to benefit economically.”

Representative Linda Duba, a Sioux Falls Democrat, asked what the cost savings would be. Representative Hugh Bartels, a Watertown Republican, said taxpayers have been paying about $285,000 of unnecessary costs for four regents employees to engage in negotiations.

“No one disputes those costs. Everybody thought they were reasonable and conservative,” Bartels said.

Duba urged House members to take Ring’s words to heart. House Democratic leader Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, a former K-12 teacher, said keeping collective bargaining would help state universities because human-resources staff at the six main campuses would have less to handle.

The Legislature in 2017 took collective bargaining away from faculty at the four technical institutes — soon to be colleges because of another bill the governor has already signed — that public school districts run in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Mitchell and Watertown. There also isn’t collective bargaining at the USD law school and medical school.

Said Hansen in closing: “It really comes down to this: Professors should rise and fall on their own merits.”