Lawmakers approve changes to South Dakota alcohol-sales rules

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — New rules take effect in a few weeks in South Dakota allowing alcohol retailers to offer loyalty and reward programs to their customers and streamlining the price-reporting process for wholesalers.

The Legislature’s Rules Review Committee unanimously agreed to give a green light to the changes Monday.

The new regulations have been taking shape since November, when lawmakers rejected several proposals from the state Revenue Department.

Jason Evans, who oversees alcohol regulations for the department, told the panel Monday he has tried to keep the industry aware of the changes throughout the process. Evans said he used an extensive email process to distribute information and accepted suggestions from the industry.

Among those complimenting Evans and the department Monday were Jeremiah Murphy on behalf of a wholesale company and Bob Riter speaking for beer sellers.

Wholesalers won’t have to file price updates any longer. Instead they’ll be required to keep price lists for three years and make them available for public inspection.

Manufacturers will be allowed to offer direct rebates to retail customers up to $36 per case.