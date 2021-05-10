Lawmakers agree medical marijuana use will be banned for South Dakota law officers under rule

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota’s Law Enforcement Officers Standard and Training Commission can prohibit medical-marijuana use by law officers and 911 dispatchers, the Legislature’s Rules Review Committee decided Monday.

The 4-2 vote to accept the commission’s package of proposed rules came despite a provision in South Dakota’s new law legalizing medical marijuana that says state boards and commissions can’t penalize for its use.

Paul Bachand, the commission’s attorney, cited the federal law that lists marijuana as a controlled substance. Under questioning by Representative Ryan Cwach, Bachand said he didn’t look at other states regarding law enforcement and medical marijuana.

The rules committee’s four Republicans — Representative Jon Hansen and Kevin Jensen and Senators Jean Hunhoff and Timothy Johns — voted to accept the package. Senate Democratic leader Troy Heinert joined Cwach in opposing it.

Bachand said there could be problems if a law officer was involved in a shooting and immediately tested positive for marijuana in the officer’s system afterward.

Jensen said it is illegal for a licensed firearm dealer to sell a gun to a person who admits on a required federal form to being a user of marijuana or other controlled substances.

IM 26 takes effect July 1.

This is a developing story.