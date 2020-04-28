Latest numbers give a glimpse at how much COVID-19 has hurt South Dakota economy

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The latest numbers from a state government agency show how far South Dakota’s economy has tumbled since the coronavirus COVID-19 crisis reached here.

The new data came hours ahead of Governor Kristi Noem announcing her ‘Return to Normal’ plan for South Dakota.

According to the weekly report from state Bureau of Finance and Management:

— Job openings advertised online have dropped to about 11,000. They were at more than 19,000 six weeks ago.

— Estimated weekly travel spending plunged from a negative 1 percent for the week of March 7 to a negative 89 percent last week.

— Traffic fell 20 to 25 percent the second half of March, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation’s permanent vehicle-counting devices. The roads became sparser yet in April, down 35 to 42 percent.

State sales-and-use tax statistics won’t be available until next week but the governor has repeatedly told reporters the revenues will be down “dramatically.”

Noem has been pushing Congress to give state governments more flexibility to shift money into their budgets from recent rounds of federal emergency funding.

Noem told reporters Monday she otherwise might have to leave tens or hundreds of millions of dollars on the table unused while having to make big cuts in state spending on education and nursing homes.