PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls paving company nationally recognized for past work on Arrowhead Parkway is the low bidder for another phase on the Sioux Falls project.

The South Dakota Transportation Commission on Thursday awarded the latest round of work Thursday to T&R Contracting.

The American Concrete Paving Association gave T&R a silver medal in 2020 for phase one of the Arrowhead project.

The two new contracts call for realigning Six Mile Road to cross Arrowhead Parkway at a safer angle and installing utility improvements. The state Department of Transportation and the city of Sioux Falls are the sponsors.

T&R bid a combined $21,795,294.94 for the new job. That was more than the estimate of $21,399,760.00, but less than the competing bids of $22,256,927.73 from D & G Concrete Construction of Sioux Falls and $22,799,345.13 from Reede Construction of Aberdeen.

Design photo from city of Sioux Falls.

The smaller of the two contracts is for water main and sanitary sewer. The estimate for that portion was $1,244,252.00. All three bids were well above that amount, with T&R closest at $1,769,769.69.

“As long as the city is okay with being over 42 percent, I’m good,” state commission member Mike Vehle of Mitchell said. The department’s Sam Weisgram said the city had pre-purchased many of the supplies for the utility project and was comfortable moving forward.

T&R’s bid of $20,025,525.25 for the main contract was the only one below the $20,155,507.57 estimate.

The commission awarded 13 sets of low bids Thursday and rejected one. That was for the repair of a structure on SD 20 northeast of Redfield in Spink County. Weisgram said the one bid was “high” and it could be added to another project in the area that would be bid in the future.